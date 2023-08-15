The Battle of Comedy: Human vs. AI

Last month, at a bar in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, a unique event took place—a roast battle between a human comedian and an artificial intelligence (AI) powered by ChatGPT. Matt Maran, a comedian from Queens, faced off against a ChatGPT-powered version of Sarah Silverman. Despite their efforts, neither side received big laughs from the crowd. However, the AI was more composed and delivered jokes with the precision of a metronome. The AI’s jokes ranged from simple similes to punchlines that incorporated details from Maran’s material. The event highlighted the growing concern that AI may displace human comedians in the future.

Until recently, comedy has been seen as an exclusively human domain. However, the rise of large language models like ChatGPT has challenged this belief. It is now predicted that robots will soon be generating professional comedy. Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel has already featured jokes written by ChatGPT on his show, demonstrating the potential for AI in comedy. Computer scientist Tony Veale believes that computers will be able to produce professional-level jokes within five years.

Despite the fast-paced thinking and analytical abilities of AI, the question remains whether it can genuinely create funny art. Critics argue that machines lack the ability to generate new ideas and rely heavily on collecting and synthesizing existing ones. Comedy relies on novelty and surprise, which may be difficult for AI to replicate. However, it is worth noting that comedy, much like art, often evolves through imitation and emulation.

Late-night television, with its formulaic phrasing and predictable rhythms, may be the most susceptible to disruption by AI. Joe Toplyn, a former writer for “Late Night With David Letterman,” has developed a bot called Witscript that can generate jokes based on given prompts. While the current jokes produced by the bot may seem corny, they are not far from being polished for mainstream audiences.

The battle between human comedians and AI raises important questions about the future of comedy. As technology progresses, humans must confront their complacency and actively engage with the changing landscape. While AI may possess the ability to analyze and imitate comedy, the essence of humor rests in the unconventional and unexpected. Only time will tell whether AI can truly master the art of comedy.