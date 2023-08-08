The Impact of AI on Writing Instruction in High Schools

Many adults fear that the skills they have spent years mastering may become obsolete. As an art teacher and writer, I faced a similar predicament when Chat GPT, an AI language model, entered my Denver classroom last semester.

Initially, I made mistakes in understanding how to integrate AI into writing instruction. It became clear that treating AI-generated content as plagiarism would not be productive. Instead, we need to re-evaluate how we teach writing and what we grade when assessing student work.

AI relies on human-created content to generate answers, making it dependent on human creativity for improvement. However, the rise of AI content may also change the way we write. As I graded research papers, I realized the challenges of identifying AI-generated content. A browser extension helped me detect patterns that appeared to be AI-generated, but some students invested significant time and effort editing AI-generated writing to avoid detection.

In the midst of looking for cheating, I lost sight of the most important aspect of grading – the original ideas students were developing. Centering on the student’s ideas proved to be the most effective way of detecting AI-generated content, which often lacked proficiency.

To address this issue, I plan to make changes to writing projects. By timestamping all writing in one document and grading each stage of the research process separately, I hope to encourage students to think critically and independently. I also want to emphasize creativity in research and writing, posing questions that tap into their natural curiosity and encourage them to explore primary sources.

Using AI in writing instruction is a new territory that blurs the line between research aid and cheating. However, I remain optimistic that we can teach students to use AI as a tool while fostering their creative thinking.

Just as my dad embraced digital photography, we must adapt to the changing landscape of writing and leverage AI’s potential to enhance instruction. Ultimately, it is our creativity and critical thinking that set us apart from machines, ensuring that writing remains an essential skill in the future.