A rural township in eastern Ontario is set to become the unlikely testing ground for whether artificial intelligence can help pick up the trash.

The Township of South Stormont in Ontario has approved a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Amb.AI, an artificial intelligence (AI) company based in Saskatoon. The partnership aims to optimize the township’s waste collection, snow clearing, and road patrols using AI technology.

South Stormont covers a vast area of approximately 300 kilometers of roads, and the township’s public works supervisor, Mark Zoppas, highlighted that missed garbage is a common complaint, accounting for 90% of all complaints received. To tackle this issue efficiently, the township plans to use AI to generate optimized routes for garbage trucks, reducing the need for return trips to overlooked houses.

The pilot project will not cost the township any funds directly, as the effort is expected to be paid back through savings on work hours and fuel consumption in the long term. The AI technology will take into account factors such as the road network and available vehicles to generate the most efficient routes for garbage collection and snow clearing.

The use of AI in municipal services, such as waste collection, is becoming increasingly common in Canadian municipalities. However, the usefulness of AI to cities remains an “unknown quantity,” according to Renée Sieber, a professor at McGill University. She emphasized the cautious approach of Canadian municipalities, which prioritize proven value for taxpayers when adopting new technologies.

While larger cities like Edmonton have been early adopters of AI, smaller municipalities face challenges due to limited funds. Sieber highlighted that most funding is concentrated in large cities, leaving rural or remote governments with fewer resources to explore new technologies.

Regardless, AI technology in city services often falls closer to the “less worrisome” end of the spectrum, dealing with predictive analytics rather than generative models that produce human-like text and images. Still, Sieber suggested that local governments should conduct audits to ensure the algorithms are working as intended and assess potential issues involving intellectual property and algorithmic transparency.

Mike Melinyshyn, CFO and director of corporate services and innovation at the Town of Innisfil, Ontario, emphasized the importance of embracing emerging technologies to foster a reputation for innovation. Innisfil has already implemented various technologies, such as accepting Bitcoin for property taxes and partnering with Uber for transportation services.

By testing the use of AI for waste collection, the Township of South Stormont aims to improve the efficiency of its services, potentially serving as a model for other rural municipalities in Canada.