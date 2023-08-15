The Potential of Generative AI in Law Firms

Law firms of all sizes have an opportunity to adjust the way they work with generative AI. Generative AI is a type of machine learning that creates drafts of content like documents, images, and songs in response to prompts from the user.

Generative AI tools, such as ChatGPT from OpenAI, have become widely available. These tools can generate plausible responses based on prompts by combing through large volumes of content.

Legal professionals are considering the use of generative AI in their practice. According to a survey by the Thomson Reuters Institute, 82% of legal professionals believe that the capability can be used in legal work. However, only 51% believe that it should be used, indicating uncertainty about the accuracy of the available tools.

Generative AI can be used to create efficiencies in legal practice. Lawyers can ask the tool to write a brief or contract based on a set of facts and then edit the generated draft. It can also be used to draft RFP responses or analyze large amounts of data, such as contracts or spreadsheets.

The impact of generative AI on legal practice can result in significant time savings. With a trusted tool, a legal professional may be able to cut down a task that would normally take ten hours to just one hour. This means that the differentiating factor for lawyers will be how well they manage their cases.

Law firms, depending on their size, will need to adapt their processes and pricing to capture the value provided by generative AI. Solo attorneys and smaller firms can use generative AI to take on more matters and offer flat-rate pricing. Larger firms will find that clients expect them to use generative AI and will need to adjust accordingly.

Generative AI offers opportunities for solo attorneys to grow their practice by saving time on legal research and drafting. Small law firms can benefit by taking on more matters with their lean teams and exploring new practice areas. These firms have the flexibility to experiment and implement new tools quickly, giving them an advantage in the market.

Additionally, generative AI can streamline tasks often assigned to newer associates, allowing them to focus on more strategic work. Overall, the implementation of generative AI in law firms has the potential to increase efficiency and provide new opportunities for growth.