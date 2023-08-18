IMIDEX Receives FDA Clearance for AI-Powered Chest X-ray Analysis Software

IMIDEX has announced that its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered medical device, VisiRad XR, has received 510(k) clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This software has been specifically developed to analyze chest X-rays and identify potential lung nodules and masses.

Utilizing advanced machine learning methods, the software was created using curated training data collected from around the world. Its primary objective is to enable clinicians to closely examine lung abnormalities that are often overlooked, potentially aiding in the early detection of lung cancers in outpatient and emergency department settings.

One of the key features of VisiRad XR is its ability to send images with AI-detected lesions back to radiologists within their existing viewing setup. This allows for easy comparison and interpretation alongside the original X-ray image. The software aims to enhance the detection of lung nodules and masses during routine patient care, without the need for additional testing orders.

IMIDEX conducted a standalone performance study and a multi-center clinical validation study on VisiRad XR, both of which were included in the 510(k) submission to the FDA. The retrospective study used a dataset of over 11,000 patient images and demonstrated an 83% sensitivity in identifying lung nodules and masses. This achievement was accompanied by a consistent rate of false positives per image and a fixed device operating threshold.

Dr. Raj Chopra, Chief Medical Officer of IMIDEX, highlighted the significance of solutions like VisiRad XR for radiologists, particularly in an environment where volumes are increasing and staffing is decreasing. He emphasized the benefits not only for patient care but also for enabling radiologists to practice at their full potential.

With its recent FDA clearance, IMIDEX aims to make VisiRad XR accessible to healthcare facilities, empowering medical professionals with a powerful tool for chest X-ray analysis and the early detection of potential lung abnormalities.