The Artificial Intelligence and Business Strategy initiative focuses on the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on business strategy. Specifically, it looks at how AI is shaping the development and execution of strategies within organizations.

Jeremy King, the head of engineering at Pinterest, leads a team of 1,400 engineers who continuously work on improving Pinterest’s image-driven platform. His background includes experience in translation at eBay and overseeing technology at Walmart’s U.S. retail stores and e-commerce business. Now at Pinterest, King and his team utilize advanced AI, machine learning, and a graph database to index and connect images, enabling users to find inspiration even when they are unsure of what they are looking for.

In a recent episode of the Me, Myself, and AI podcast, King discusses the advancements that Pinterest has made in image recognition and shares his insights on how generative AI will transform image-based content like Pinterest’s.

Pinterest is an internet destination for inspiration, with millions of daily users seeking ideas on fashion, activities, recipes, and more. The platform aims to empower users to create a life they love. King finds great satisfaction in working towards this mission and often encounters people who show interest in his work at Pinterest.

This podcast episode delves into how AI-based platforms utilize generative AI to engage users effectively. Hosted by Sam Ransbotham, professor of analytics at Boston College and the AI and business strategy guest editor at MIT Sloan Management Review, and Shervin Khodabandeh, senior partner with BCG, the Me, Myself, and AI podcast explores the intersection of AI and business.

The conversation with Jeremy King provides valuable insights into the use of AI at Pinterest, its impact on image-based content, and the company’s mission to inspire individuals through its platform. The podcast offers a unique opportunity for listeners to gain a deeper understanding of how AI is transforming businesses and driving innovation in various industries.