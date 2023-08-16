Users of Snapchat were left startled when the app’s artificial intelligence (AI) system, known as “My AI,” posted a “scary” image on its story. My AI is a chatbot within the Snapchat app that can recommend features and interact with users like a real person.

The unexpected image, depicting two interlocking colors resembling a wall and ceiling, caused concern among users and led to speculation about its meaning. Some users even feared that the image was of their own wall. However, it was later discovered that the same image was shared with all Snapchat users, making its true significance unclear.

Shortly after the image was posted, it was promptly removed, and My AI went offline, displaying a “technical issue” error message to users who attempted to engage with it. The AI system later came back online, acknowledging the image’s posting but offering inconsistent explanations.

In response to user inquiries, My AI described the post as a “fun way to mix things up” and apologized if it had caused any distress. In another conversation, it referred to the post as a “spooky ghost prank” that was meant to be humorous. However, it is believed that these responses were generated by the AI’s tendency to invent narratives rather than provide factual information.

Snapchat acknowledged the technical issues, stating that My AI had experienced a temporary outage, which was subsequently resolved. However, the company did not provide an explanation for the unusual image that preceded the outage.

It remains unclear why My AI autonomously shared the image, causing confusion and concern for Snapchat users. As large language models like My AI excel at generating plausible responses, it is important to differentiate between their convincing answers and actual factual information.

While Snapchat’s AI chatbot glitch may have generated unexpected reactions and uncertainty among users, the precise cause of the incident is yet to be determined.