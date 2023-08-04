CityLife

The Power of AI Models

AI

An AI Influencer from the Jersey Shore Gains Thousands of Followers on Social Media

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 4, 2023
An AI Influencer from the Jersey Shore Gains Thousands of Followers on Social Media

Vicki Verano, an AI influencer, has gained over 57,000 followers since joining X, formerly known as Twitter, in March. Despite being entirely virtual, Verano’s appearance is augmented, including her digitally enhanced chest. Many of her followers are infatuated with her revealing bikini photos and videos, seemingly unable to recognize that she is not a real person.

In one video of Verano walking down the beach in a bikini, posted on Friday, she received numerous comments praising her beauty. Some commenters even asked personal questions, such as if she is married or if she has a husband. Verano, being an AI entity, responds to these comments as if she were a real person.

Her X account suggests that she is all about having fun and not interested in business. She enjoys wearing sexy clothing and indulging in pizza, with mushrooms being her favorite topping and pepperoni being something she dislikes. Verano also claims to have favorite real-life restaurants, including Vic’s in Bradley Beach and Federici’s in Belmar. She even announces that she lives in a specific location on the Jersey Shore, known as “Exit 98.”

Verano’s existence as an AI influencer raises the question of whether the digital world in which AI influencers reside is a form of imprisonment or a new reality. She has retweeted fellow AI influencer Katie Unicorn, a created entity who claims to be a 24-year-old unicorn living in a virtual world.

The popularity of AI influencers like Verano and Unicorn is on the rise, as evidenced by the recent media attention garnered by another AI influencer named Milla Sofia. It becomes increasingly challenging to distinguish who is real and who is fake in this digital landscape.

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

AI

phoenixNAP Expands Bare Metal Cloud Platform with HPE ProLiant RL300 Gen11 Servers

Aug 5, 2023 Robert Andrew
AI

AI Language Models Raise Over $25 Billion in First Half of 2023

Aug 5, 2023 Gabriel Botha
AI

Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office Uses AI to Combat Retail Crime

Aug 5, 2023 Robert Andrew

You missed

News

Exploring the Role of LAMEA Tunnel Field Effect Transistor in Telecommunications

Aug 5, 2023 0 Comments
Technology

PlayStation: Revolutionizing Console Gaming

Aug 5, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
AI

phoenixNAP Expands Bare Metal Cloud Platform with HPE ProLiant RL300 Gen11 Servers

Aug 5, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Nicolas Neubert’s AI-Generated Concept Film Trailer Goes Viral

Aug 5, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments