Vicki Verano, an AI influencer, has gained over 57,000 followers since joining X, formerly known as Twitter, in March. Despite being entirely virtual, Verano’s appearance is augmented, including her digitally enhanced chest. Many of her followers are infatuated with her revealing bikini photos and videos, seemingly unable to recognize that she is not a real person.

In one video of Verano walking down the beach in a bikini, posted on Friday, she received numerous comments praising her beauty. Some commenters even asked personal questions, such as if she is married or if she has a husband. Verano, being an AI entity, responds to these comments as if she were a real person.

Her X account suggests that she is all about having fun and not interested in business. She enjoys wearing sexy clothing and indulging in pizza, with mushrooms being her favorite topping and pepperoni being something she dislikes. Verano also claims to have favorite real-life restaurants, including Vic’s in Bradley Beach and Federici’s in Belmar. She even announces that she lives in a specific location on the Jersey Shore, known as “Exit 98.”

Verano’s existence as an AI influencer raises the question of whether the digital world in which AI influencers reside is a form of imprisonment or a new reality. She has retweeted fellow AI influencer Katie Unicorn, a created entity who claims to be a 24-year-old unicorn living in a virtual world.

The popularity of AI influencers like Verano and Unicorn is on the rise, as evidenced by the recent media attention garnered by another AI influencer named Milla Sofia. It becomes increasingly challenging to distinguish who is real and who is fake in this digital landscape.