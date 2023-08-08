Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji Emphasizes the Importance of Artificial Intelligence

Wipro, an Indian multinational corporation, recently made headlines after announcing a multi-year, billion-dollar investment plan in artificial intelligence (AI) and the launch of Wipro ai360, an AI-first innovation system. Following this announcement, Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji took to Twitter to stress the significance of AI.

In a tweet on Monday, Premji stated that ignoring AI today would be akin to ignoring the mobile phone in 2007. Many users shared similar sentiments, applauding his foresight and agreeing with his viewpoint.

In his letter to shareholders, included in the company’s annual report, Premji further explained the importance of AI. He expressed his belief that the next decade will be defined as the age of AI. Wipro has been investing in AI ahead of the curve, aiming to understand its potential impact and harness its power within the organization. The company is also dedicated to developing AI solutions for its clients.

Premji highlighted that AI will have a profound effect on professional, personal, and social aspects of our lives. Therefore, Wipro is implementing strong guardrails and governance models for responsible AI usage. The company believes that this commitment is an extension of its strong moral values and sense of purpose.

Wipro ai360, the AI-first innovation ecosystem launched by the company, encompasses a decade of investment in AI. Its ultimate objective is to integrate AI into every platform, tool, and solution used internally and provided to clients. With this initiative, Wipro aims to unlock a new era of value, productivity, and commercial opportunities by leveraging AI and generative AI.

Thierry Delaporte, CEO and Managing Director of Wipro Limited, expressed that AI is a rapidly evolving field, particularly with the advent of generative AI. He stated that this progress will bring about fundamental shifts in all industries, including new business models, work methodologies, and challenges. Wipro’s ai360 ecosystem prioritizes responsible AI operations, empowering their talent pool and ensuring AI’s ubiquity throughout their operations, processes, and client solutions.

Wipro’s commitment to investing in AI and implementing responsible AI practices exemplifies their readiness for an AI-driven future.