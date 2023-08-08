CityLife

The Power of AI Models

AI

Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji Emphasizes the Importance of AI Investment

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 8, 2023
Wipro, a leading global information technology company, is set to invest a billion dollars over the next three years to advance its artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. The company’s Chairman, Rishad Premji, recently tweeted about the significance of AI, comparing it to the mobile phone revolution in 2007.

Premji stated that ignoring AI today would be a mistake, highlighting the transformative potential of this technology. Many users responded positively to Premji’s tweet, expressing agreement with his viewpoint.

In Wipro’s annual report, Premji reiterated the company’s commitment to AI, identifying it as a key driver of innovation. He stressed that the next decade will be the age of AI, and Wipro has been investing in understanding and leveraging AI to create solutions for clients.

Recognizing the impact of AI on various aspects of life, Wipro has implemented robust governance models to ensure responsible usage of AI both internally and externally. The company believes that this responsibility aligns with its strong moral values and sense of purpose.

As part of its AI-focused strategy, Wipro launched Wipro ai360, an AI-first innovation ecosystem. This ecosystem aims to integrate AI into every platform, tool, and solution used within the company and offered to clients. By harnessing the power of AI and generative AI, Wipro ai360 aims to unlock new value, productivity, and commercial opportunities.

Thierry Delaporte, CEO and Managing Director of Wipro Limited, emphasized the fast-moving nature of the AI field. With the emergence of generative AI, industries can expect significant changes and challenges. Wipro’s ai360 ecosystem is designed to enable responsible AI operations and empower their talent pool across all operations, processes, and client solutions.

Wipro’s billion-dollar investment in AI highlights the company’s commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements and embracing the opportunities presented by AI. With its strong focus on responsible AI usage, Wipro is prepared for the AI-driven future.

