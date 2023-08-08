CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Morgan Stanley Predicts Bubble in AI Stocks Approaching

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 8, 2023
Nvidia Corp. has experienced an impressive surge of over 200% this year, leading Morgan Stanley strategist Edward Stanley to believe that the peak of the bubble in artificial intelligence (AI) stocks is nearing. Drawing on historical context, Stanley notes that “bubbles tend to rally a median 154% in the 3 years pre-peak.”

While Nvidia has been the face of AI excitement, Stanley points out that broader AI benchmarks, such as the MSCI USA IMI Robotics & AI Select Net USD Index, have seen more modest gains, with a 46% increase. This shows that the growth in AI stocks is not uniform across the sector.

Nvidia, based in Santa Clara, California, has played a central role in the AI frenzy this year, with its optimistic outlook indicating that increased spending on AI computing is driving sales. However, Stanley emphasizes the need to analyze the speed of upswing and drawdown of bubbles at the index level, considering the unique characteristics of individual companies in the sector.

According to Morgan Stanley, the AI stock bubble appears to be in its later stages. This assessment serves as a cautionary reminder for investors to exercise caution and evaluate their investment decisions in the AI space.

