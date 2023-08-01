If A.I. Handled Delicate Situations in Your Life

Telling someone about a sexually transmitted infection (S.T.I.): It is me, your recent sexual partner. We met on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at Lucky Saloon. Unfortunately, the S.T.I. test came back positive, and since one in twenty females aged eighteen to twenty-four has an S.T.I., it is statistically likely that you might have been exposed as a sexually active heterosexual male. For your reference, I have included a C.D.C. fact sheet. Let me know if you would like to sing together at another karaoke night.

Texting my roommate who never does the dishes: Broderick, you have broken the social contract of living in a shared space by not cleaning your dishes and allowing bacteria to contaminate the area. I have evidence of your failure, including the formerly-nonstick-but-now-stick pan, where you deep-fried Oreos.

E-mailing my boss to apologize for farting during a meeting: I want to offer my apologies for my loud flatulence during our recent all-hands meeting. It was not intentional when Kevin announced the quarterly sales. Although it was unprofessional, the decibel level did not surpass seventy dB, which could result in hearing damage. I plan to improve my gut health by adding kimchi into my diet.

Breaking up with someone for being too into tarot: After cohabitating on an intimate level, I have decided to end our relationship due to your excessive interest in tarot. While a healthy partnership involves indulging in each other’s hobbies, your suggestion that the Nine of Swords indicated problems in my relationship with my female best friend has made me realize that the drawbacks of this partnership outweigh its sexual benefits. Please remove your crystals, incense, and sage from my apartment and leave by noon.

Writing a note to leave on the parked car I just hit: I apologize for sideswiping your Toyota Prius. Due to my poor depth perception, I misjudged the space available for parallel parking. I was also momentarily distracted by the music of SZA, whose latest album spent ten nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. I understand the importance of taking responsibility, and if I had enough money, I would cover the damages.

Texting my mom that I have to put her in a nursing home: As you brought me into this world forty years ago, I am writing to inform you that I can no longer accommodate you at my place of residence. I have found a suitable alternative – a nursing home, a facility for the residential care of older people. Since California has the most nursing home residents, it seems advisable for you to embark on this new chapter of your life across the country and explore new interests like acting or surfing.

Telling my friend that her boyfriend sucks: I feel obligated to bring to your attention that your partner has an asymmetrical face and lacks a sense of humor. These shortcomings were evident when he looked befuddled after I made a joke during the monsoon last week. As humor is often an indication of intelligence, this encounter suggests that his I.Q. is below average. It is important for you to reflect on these aspects and decide what is best for your long-term emotional well-being.

Writing a letter professing my crush: Though we are currently only chemistry lab partners during seventh-block, I find myself admiring the way your amethyst earrings bring out the intensity of your brown irises. Visions of us holding hands in a field of dandelions release dopamine in my brain. If you feel the same way, I would like to invite you to the Winter Snowflake Dance, where we can further assess our compatibility.

E-mailing my boss to apologize for farting again during a meeting: I apologize once again for the gas I emitted when I pointed out a dip in the APAC region’s ad revenue. Please understand that the bad odor does not reflect my respect for you and our business at Guitar Center. As promised, I have been consuming kimchi with every meal to improve my gut health, but it may take up to thirty days to see positive effects. I should be ready to present at next week’s meeting without incident.