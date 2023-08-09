The Potential Risks of AI-generated Avatars in Identity Verification

The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) has raised concerns about the use of identity verification tools on cryptocurrency exchanges. With the advancement of AI technology, creating deepfake proofs of identity has become easier than ever.

One prominent industry executive, Changpeng Zhao, CEO and founder of Binance, expressed his concern about the use of AI in crypto by bad actors. He warned users not to send coins to others even if they receive a video verification, highlighting the potential risks.

Binance, like many other crypto exchanges, requires video evidence for Know Your Customer (KYC) processes and certain transactions. The company’s CEO referred to an AI-generated video featuring the CEO of HeyGen, where an AI-generated avatar closely resembled the real person, reproducing facial expressions, voice, and speech patterns.

HeyGen, an AI tool, aims to allow anyone to create a realistic digital avatar in just two minutes. While this may seem like an innovative technology, it also presents potential identity verification issues for cryptocurrency exchanges like Binance.

KYC measures on exchanges usually require users to submit videos along with their identity documents to access services and withdraw funds. Binance’s policy explicitly states that videos should not be edited or have watermarks.

Binance’s chief security officer, Jimmy Su, has previously warned about the risk of AI deepfakes becoming undetectable by humans. The rapid advancement of AI technology raises concerns about the authenticity of video verifications, as AI-generated avatars become more realistic.

The potential risks associated with AI-generated avatars in identity verification highlight the need for robust security measures and continuous adaptation to new technologies. Both Binance and HeyGen have not provided further comments on this matter.