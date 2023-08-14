Walt Disney World Resort Looks to Revamp Spaceship Earth with AI

Disney World is known for its numerous attractions, thrilling rides, and educational experiences. As the company looks to the future, it is constantly working on projects to enhance the visitor experience. Recent additions include Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind and TRON Lightcycle / Run in Magic Kingdom, and the upcoming Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana in EPCOT.

In addition to these updates, it seems that Disney is gearing up to incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) into its theme park offerings. The company has filed several patents for AI technology in the past, sparking curiosity about which attraction will be the first to embrace AI.

One iconic attraction that is already slated for an update is Spaceship Earth, located at EPCOT. Shaped like a massive geodesic sphere, Spaceship Earth takes visitors on a journey through the history of communication, technology, and human progress. Its exterior design is futuristic and the structure is coated with a reflective material, creating a visually stunning sight day and night.

Inside the attraction, guests embark on a slow-moving ride that showcases key moments in human history, brought to life by animatronic figures and elaborate sets. The narrator’s voice, often provided by a celebrity, guides visitors through the experience, culminating in a breathtaking view of Earth from space at the top of the sphere.

Spaceship Earth has undergone updates in the past to reflect advancements in technology and historical understanding. However, there is speculation that the upcoming update could incorporate AI. One possibility is enhancing the descent back to Earth with AI technology to create a more realistic and immersive experience.

While Disney is unlikely to completely remove animatronics from Spaceship Earth, there are opportunities to embrace AI in various parts of the ride. The exact details of the update are currently unknown and Disney has delayed the project indefinitely.

Only time will tell what the future holds for Spaceship Earth, but it is clear that Disney is looking to leverage AI to enhance the visitor experience and continue inspiring guests with the potential for positive change.