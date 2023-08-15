Google Health Utilizes AI to Detect Breast Cancer in Partnership with iCad

Google Health has announced a new collaboration with medtech company iCad, utilizing its artificial intelligence (AI) tools to detect breast cancer. This integration involves the implementation of Google’s AI technology within iCad’s Profound Breast Health Suite for 2D Mammography. Through the analysis of mammography images, the AI tool will alert healthcare professionals of potential abnormalities.

The partnership between iCad and Google Health stems from a previous development and commercialization agreement established in November 2022. This collaboration seeks to enhance the technology provided by iCad’s ProFound Breast Health Suite and broaden access to this innovative solution for millions of women and healthcare providers globally.

Dana Brown, the CEO and President of iCad, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership in the news release: “Combining Google’s AI technology with our leading-edge ProFound Breast Health Suite of AI solutions will enhance our technology and expand access to the technology to millions of women and providers worldwide.” Brown also noted that Google has been exploring the use of its AI technology as an independent reader, yielding promising results.

With breast cancer being a prevalent health concern, this collaboration between Google Health and iCad holds the potential to significantly improve early detection and diagnosis. The integration of advanced AI technology into mammography analysis offers healthcare professionals valuable support in identifying potential abnormalities, ultimately aiding in the timely treatment and management of breast cancer.

This partnership represents another notable step in the ongoing efforts to leverage AI technology in healthcare for improved patient outcomes. As AI continues to advance, its applications in detecting and diagnosing diseases hold immense promise in augmenting the capabilities of healthcare professionals worldwide.