Elemental Cognition Raises Nearly $60 Million for AI Startup

Elemental Cognition, an AI startup founded by David Ferrucci, the AI researcher behind IBM Watson, has raised almost $60 million in equity sales from 17 investors. The company, based in New York, aims to develop AI with advanced reasoning capabilities. Elemental Cognition offers two enterprise chatbot solutions, Cogent and Cora, for various applications such as finance, travel planning, and scientific research automation.

The company’s distinctive hybrid AI platform integrates large language models (LLMs) with an AI-driven reasoning engine, resulting in precise and controlled responses. Although generative AI is not prominently featured on Elemental’s website, the company’s LinkedIn profile states that they provide a generative AI platform with superior natural language understanding for expert problem-solving and research applications.

Elemental Cognition’s leadership team includes former executives of IBM and Bridgewater, such as David Shepler, Eric Brown, and Mike Barborak. Notable investors and advisers, including Jim Breyer, Sam Palmisano, Greg Jensen, and Geoff Yang, are also involved with the company.

David Ferrucci, who spent 18 years at IBM and led the IBM Watson team from 2006 to 2012, aims to leverage his experience to develop AI with advanced reasoning capabilities. Despite the initial promise of IBM Watson, the project proved to be unprofitable, and IBM divested its Watson Health unit in 2020. IBM has since introduced WatsonX, a studio focused on training and deploying machine learning models.

Investor interest in AI startups has been fueled by the success of OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Elemental Cognition strives to offer advanced generative AI functionalities, emphasizing superior natural language comprehension for problem-solving and research applications in its offerings.