CityLife

The Power of AI Models

AI

Elemental Cognition Raises Nearly $60 Million for AI Startup

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 18, 2023
Elemental Cognition Raises Nearly $60 Million for AI Startup

Elemental Cognition, an AI startup founded by David Ferrucci, the AI researcher behind IBM Watson, has raised almost $60 million in equity sales from 17 investors. The company, based in New York, aims to develop AI with advanced reasoning capabilities. Elemental Cognition offers two enterprise chatbot solutions, Cogent and Cora, for various applications such as finance, travel planning, and scientific research automation.

The company’s distinctive hybrid AI platform integrates large language models (LLMs) with an AI-driven reasoning engine, resulting in precise and controlled responses. Although generative AI is not prominently featured on Elemental’s website, the company’s LinkedIn profile states that they provide a generative AI platform with superior natural language understanding for expert problem-solving and research applications.

Elemental Cognition’s leadership team includes former executives of IBM and Bridgewater, such as David Shepler, Eric Brown, and Mike Barborak. Notable investors and advisers, including Jim Breyer, Sam Palmisano, Greg Jensen, and Geoff Yang, are also involved with the company.

David Ferrucci, who spent 18 years at IBM and led the IBM Watson team from 2006 to 2012, aims to leverage his experience to develop AI with advanced reasoning capabilities. Despite the initial promise of IBM Watson, the project proved to be unprofitable, and IBM divested its Watson Health unit in 2020. IBM has since introduced WatsonX, a studio focused on training and deploying machine learning models.

Investor interest in AI startups has been fueled by the success of OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Elemental Cognition strives to offer advanced generative AI functionalities, emphasizing superior natural language comprehension for problem-solving and research applications in its offerings.

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

AI

More Dayton-Area School Districts Implement AI Technology for Enhanced Safety and Security

Aug 18, 2023 Robert Andrew
AI

Artificial Intelligence: Revolutionizing the Real Estate Industry

Aug 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha
AI

IMIDEX Receives FDA Clearance for AI-Powered Chest X-ray Analysis Software

Aug 18, 2023 Robert Andrew

You missed

News

The Rise of Public Cloud Services: A New Era in Internet Technology

Aug 18, 2023 0 Comments
Satellite

China Builds Runway on Disputed Island in South China Sea

Aug 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

iPhone 15 Models Could Have Faster Charging Speeds with USB-C Transition

Aug 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

Bridging the Gap: How Technology is Connecting Consumers with Local and International Food Producers

Aug 18, 2023 0 Comments