IBM Unveils Chip for Efficient AI Processing

IBM is exploring an innovative solution to address the processing and cost challenges of artificial intelligence (AI). The company believes that mixed-signal, analog chips could revolutionize AI inference by significantly improving energy efficiency and offering competitive performance.

IBM’s research paper, recently published in Nature Electronics, suggests combining phase-change memory (PCM) with digital circuits on a single chip. This approach allows matrix-vector multiplication, a crucial workload in AI inference, to be performed directly on chip-stored weights. The use of passive, analog circuitry reduces power requirements, enabling more efficient matrix calculations. Surplus energy can be repurposed to enhance the remaining digital circuits for improved throughput. IBM drew inspiration from neuromorphic computing research while developing this chip as part of its Hermes project.

The latest version of the chip features 64 compute tiles that communicate through a Network-on-Chip (NOC) approach, similar to AMD’s Infinity Fabric. Additionally, there is fixed-function hardware specialized in processing convolutional layers, which enhances efficiency and processing speed. The chip was fabricated using a 14-nm process, potentially leaving room for further power efficiency improvements if the analog cells can be miniaturized.

Each of the 64 tiles on the chip is equipped with phase-change memory (PCM) cells arranged in a crossbar configuration, capable of storing a 256×256 matrix-vector multiplication space. Although this mixed analog-digital design has some performance constraints due to analog-to-digital signal conversions, appropriate scheduling optimizations result in higher efficiency compared to fully-digital chips like Nvidia’s A100 and H100. IBM reported that a single ResNet-9 input was processed in 1.52 μs and consumed 1.51 μJ of energy. The peak matrix-vector multiplication throughput of the chip ranges from 16.1 to 63.1 trillion operations per second (TOPS) with an energy efficiency of 2.48 to 9.76 TOPS W-1.

While analog AI inferencing chips have the potential to significantly improve power efficiency, they will face challenges in a market dominated by established technologies and software stacks. Nvidia has a stronghold in the High Performance Computing (HPC) market, both in terms of hardware and software with its CUDA software stacks. As the AI revolution continues, the demand for energy-efficient solutions grows, and IBM’s innovative chip could offer a promising alternative to existing technologies.