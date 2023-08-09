IBM to Host Meta Platforms’ AI Language Program on Watsonx

International Business Machines (IBM) announced on Wednesday that it would be hosting Meta Platforms’ artificial intelligence language program on its enterprise AI platform, Watsonx. Watsonx, a platform that helps businesses integrate AI into their workflow, will provide early access to Meta’s Llama 2 for some clients.

The launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT last year generated interest among consumers and enterprises, prompting businesses to seek ways of incorporating AI into their processes to enhance efficiency and capabilities. In response, IBM plans to release Meta’s open source AI model on its platform, along with other software offerings such as AI tuning studios, fact sheets, and additional generative AI models.

Llama 2, which was launched in July as a commercial version of Meta’s open source AI language model, will be distributed through Microsoft’s cloud Azure services. This move aims to compete with OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard in the emerging generative AI market.

Overall, IBM’s collaboration with Meta Platforms demonstrates the increasing demand for AI integration in business processes. By leveraging Watsonx and Meta’s AI language program, businesses can further enhance their efficiency and tap into advanced capabilities.

