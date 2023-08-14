The Rise of Analog AI: IBM Research Develops Innovative Chip for Deep Neural Networks

The AI revolution has revolutionized both lifestyles and workplaces, with deep neural networks (DNNs) playing a crucial role. However, the conventional digital computing frameworks that house these models often hinder their performance and energy efficiency. In an effort to reimagine AI computation, IBM Research has introduced the concept of analog in-memory computing, or analog AI.

Analog AI draws inspiration from neural networks in biological brains, where synapse strength governs neuron communication. This approach utilizes nanoscale resistive devices like Phase-change memory (PCM) to store synaptic weights as conductance values. PCM devices can transition between amorphous and crystalline states, encoding a wide range of values and enabling local storage of weights with non-volatility.

IBM Research has recently achieved a significant milestone in making analog AI a reality. They have developed a state-of-the-art mixed-signal analog AI chip designed for DNN inference tasks. This chip boasts 64 analog in-memory compute cores, each containing a 256-by-256 crossbar array of synaptic unit cells. Integrated time-based analog-to-digital converters facilitate seamless transitions between analog and digital domains. Additionally, digital processing units within each core handle basic neuronal activation functions and scaling operations.

The chip’s architecture allows each core to handle computations related to a DNN layer, with synaptic weights encoded as analog conductance values in PCM devices. A global digital processing unit at the center of the chip manages crucial operations for specific neural network executions. The chip’s digital communication pathways connect all tiles and the central digital processing unit.

In terms of performance, the chip exhibited an impressive accuracy of 92.81% on the CIFAR-10 image dataset, showcasing the potential of analog in-memory computing. It offers a more efficient computing engine, surpassing previous resistive memory-based in-memory computing chips in terms of throughput per area for Giga-operations per second (GOPS) by over 15 times while maintaining energy efficiency.

IBM Research achieved breakthroughs in analog-to-digital converters, multiply-accumulate-compute capabilities, and digital compute blocks, laying the foundation for a fast and low-power analog AI inference accelerator chip. The combination of analog in-memory computing tiles with specialized digital compute cores connected via a parallel 2D mesh is expected to deliver software-equivalent neural network accuracies across various models in the future.

With continuous advancements in analog AI, the possibilities for improved performance and energy efficiency in AI applications are on the horizon.