The partnership between IBM and Meta’s Llama 2 in the generative AI field

IBM has joined forces with Meta’s open-source large language model, Llama 2, in the race for dominance in the generative AI-as-a-service industry. Watsonx, IBM’s generative AI foundation model platform, is complemented by watsonx.ai, the studio for creating and fine-tuning foundation models, including generative AI and machine learning applications.

IBM emphasizes the importance of an ecosystem surrounding a platform, stating that all enterprises and customers should benefit from foundation models and generative AI. By incorporating Meta’s Llama 2, which can reach up to 70 billion parameters depending on the version and is trained on 2 trillion tokens from publicly available sources, Watsonx users gain access to a valuable addition.

The inclusion of Llama 2 in Watsonx aligns with IBM’s strategy of providing open innovation guarded by embedded governance and trustworthy principles. While Llama 2 is now available in the watsonx.ai studio in early access for select clients and partners, the full release date has not yet been disclosed.

To address concerns about potentially harmful content, the watsonx.ai prompt lab offers a guardrail function that users can enable or disable to filter both input and output texts. However, there has been opposition in the developer community regarding the use of the term “open source” in relation to Meta and Llama 2. The Open Source Initiative is currently working on defining open source in the context of generative AI.

When selecting a generative AI platform, business leaders should consider platforms and models that allow them to tap into their organizations’ unique data sets and proprietary domain knowledge. They should also have direct access to the necessary tools, technology, infrastructure, and expertise to build their own models or adapt third-party models for scale. Retaining ownership of their data and effectively managing and governing models throughout their life cycles are also key considerations.

Competitors in the generative AI platform space include GPT-4 and Anthropic’s Claude 2, as well as Amazon SageMaker Studio, Google Vertex AI, and Microsoft Azure AI.

