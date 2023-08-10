IBM Partners with Meta’s Llama 2 in the Generative AI Race

IBM has joined forces with Meta’s open-source large language model, Llama 2, in the ongoing competition for territory in the generative AI-as-a-service market. IBM’s Watsonx serves as a platform for generative AI foundation models, while watsonx.ai functions as a studio for building and fine-tuning these models, including generative AI and machine learning applications.

With the integration of Meta’s Llama 2, users of IBM’s Watsonx data enterprise platform now have access to this powerful model. Depending on the version, Llama 2 can have up to 70 billion parameters and has been trained on 2 trillion tokens of publicly available data. IBM’s inclusion of Llama 2 in Watsonx aligns with their strategy of providing “open innovation that’s guarded by embedded governance and trustworthy principles.”

The early access release of Llama 2 within the watsonx.ai studio is currently available for select clients and partners, but a full release date has not yet been announced. To ensure user safety, the watsonx.ai prompt lab features a guardrail function that can remove potentially harmful content from both the input and output text.

While there has been some controversy around the use of the term “open source” in relation to Meta and Llama 2, as the Open Source Initiative is still working on defining its application in generative AI, IBM remains focused on delivering platform models and generative AI that benefit a wide range of enterprises and customers.

In the decision-making process for selecting a generative AI platform, IBM’s Tarun Chopra advises business leaders to consider platforms and models that allow for safe access to unique data sets and proprietary domain knowledge. Additionally, they should assess whether they have the necessary tools, technology, infrastructure, and expertise to build their own models or adapt third-party models for deployment at scale. Retaining data control and establishing effective model management and governance throughout the life cycle are also crucial considerations.

In the competitive landscape, Llama 2 faces competition primarily from GPT-4 and Anthropic’s Claude 2. Other notable players in the AI platform space include Amazon SageMaker Studio, Google Vertex AI, and Microsoft Azure AI.