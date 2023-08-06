IBM and Hugging Face Release AI Model for Geospatial Data

IBM, in partnership with open-source AI platform Hugging Face, has recently announced the launch of the watsonx.ai geospatial foundation model. Developed using NASA’s satellite data, this AI model represents a significant advancement in climate science and Earth research.

One of the main goals of this collaboration is to democratize access to AI and promote rapid innovations in these critical areas. Climate science faces challenges in accessing the most up-to-date data due to constantly changing environmental conditions. Despite the growing influx of data, analyzing these extensive datasets remains a formidable task for scientists and researchers.

To address this concern, IBM developed an AI foundation model for geospatial data earlier this year, in collaboration with NASA through a Space Act Agreement. The model was trained on Harmonized Landsat Sentinel-2 satellite data across the United States for over a year. It has shown a remarkable 15 percent enhancement over existing techniques while requiring only half the labeled data.

By making the geospatial foundation model available on Hugging Face, the collaboration aims to foster greater cooperation and information sharing within the AI community. This move is expected to accelerate the development of impactful solutions that benefit the planet, such as deforestation tracking, crop yield prediction, and greenhouse gas detection and monitoring.

IBM plans to integrate a commercial version of the geospatial model into their Environmental Intelligence Suite (EIS), scheduled for release later this year. The model harnesses IBM’s foundation model technology, part of their broader effort to create and train AI models for diverse tasks.

The partnership between IBM and Hugging Face, supported by NASA’s satellite data, offers a promising opportunity to drive scientific progress and deepen our understanding of the planet’s climate. The open-source nature of the model is poised to empower researchers and scientists worldwide in tackling pressing environmental challenges.