IBM Announces Upgrade to z/OS Operating System with AI Enhancements

IBM has announced the upcoming release of z/OS 3.1, an upgrade to its Z-series mainframe operating system. The new version will include AI and analytics solutions that have been integrated into the operating system. These AI capabilities come from a product called “AI System Services for IBM z/OS” which supports various phases of the AI lifecycle, such as data ingestion, model training, inferencing, model quality monitoring, and retraining services. This tool allows users to deploy prebuilt AI models and infused AI methods without requiring specific AI or data science skills.

Additionally, z/OS 3.1 introduces the “AI Framework for IBM z/OS”, a tool that assists in running prebuilt AI models to enhance z/OS performance and simplify management processes. IBM claims that the upgrade will result in improved system performance and reduce the need for highly skilled z/OS administrators.

Another notable addition to z/OS 3.1 is the z/OS Management Facility (z/OSMF), designed to facilitate day-to-day operations management and administration by system programmers.

Beyond AI enhancements, IBM has included other features in the upgrade. The Container Extensions improve support for Red Hat OpenShift and offer support for NFS, HTTPS, IBM WebSphere Hybrid Edition, and IBM Storage Fusion OpenShift Shared Persistent Storage. The Data Set File System serves as the new physical file system for z/OS UNIX utilities, enabling secure and consistent access to data. Furthermore, a new union file system (UFS) has been purpose-built for z/OS to provide a more efficient mechanism for file management.

In terms of legacy code, z/OS 3.1 enhances COBOL-Java interoperability for 31-bit COBOL applications. It also enables calling 64-bit Java programs using the IBM Semeru Runtime Certified Edition for z/OS, Version 11 (Java).

Security enhancements in the upgrade include the ability to perform a validated boot of z/OS systems, ensuring that systems have not been tampered with by using digital signatures.

Additionally, IBM has introduced a new API that allows management tools to easily ingest runtime diagnostic data. This is seen as a response to the growing interest in observability tools and ensures that applications running on mainframes are visible and can be monitored.

Lastly, z/OS 3.1 includes several improvements to facilitate the integration of cloud object storage into classic disk and tape environments, enabling users to create a hybrid storage architecture.

The upgraded z/OS 3.1 operating system is scheduled to launch on September 29, 2023, and will be compatible with IBM Z14, 15, and 16 systems. The release is particularly significant for users of the Z14 model, as IBM has ceased selling this model and is expected to end support by 2027 or 2028, making z/OS 3.1 one of the last opportunities for them to upgrade their machines.