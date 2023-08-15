IBM and USTA Introduce Digital Fan Features for US Open

IBM and the United States Tennis Association (USTA) have unveiled new digital fan features for USOpen.org and the US Open app. These features include Artificial Intelligence (AI) generated spoken commentary, designed to enhance the fan experience. The AI Commentary utilizes IBM’s watsonx AI and data platform to automate the production of detailed audio narration and captions for US Open highlight videos. This will be available for every match in the singles draw across all seventeen courts.

To implement the AI Commentary, experts from IBM iX worked with the USTA to build and train AI models specifically for the language of tennis. The generative AI, powered by IBM’s watsonx and operating on a hybrid cloud infrastructure, produces commentary with varied sentence structure and vocabulary, making the clips informative and engaging.

In addition to the AI Commentary, a new feature called AI Draw Analysis has been introduced. This feature uses structured and unstructured data from IBM Power Index and Likelihood to Win to project the advantage or disadvantage of all players in the singles draw. Each player will receive an AI Draw Analysis at the start of the tournament, which will be updated daily as players progress and are eliminated. Fans can click into individual matches to see the projected difficulty of their draw and potential opponents.

IBM has been the official technology partner of the USTA for over 30 years. The introduction of these new fan features demonstrates their commitment to creating world-class digital experiences for the US Open. These features join an existing suite of digital fan features, including the IBM Power Index, Match Insights, and Likelihood to Win.

The US Open, including its Fan Week and Qualifying tournament, will take place from August 22 to September 10. Fans can experience the AI Commentary and AI Draw Analysis on USOpen.org or through the US Open app. IBM is a global hybrid cloud and AI provider, working with clients in over 175 countries. The USTA is the national governing body for tennis in the U.S. and is dedicated to promoting and developing the growth of tennis at all levels.