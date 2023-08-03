Effort Aims to Expand Access to NASA Earth Science Data and Accelerate Climate Discoveries

IBM and open-source AI platform Hugging Face have announced that IBM’s watsonx.ai geospatial foundation model, built from NASA’s satellite data, will now be openly available on Hugging Face. This collaboration marks the largest geospatial foundation model on Hugging Face and the first-ever open-source AI foundation model developed in partnership with NASA.

Access to the latest data is a critical challenge in climate science due to constantly changing environmental conditions. Despite the increasing volume of data (estimated to reach 250,000 terabytes by 2024), scientists and researchers face obstacles in analyzing these vast datasets. In line with a Space Act Agreement with NASA, IBM set out to create an AI foundation model for geospatial data earlier this year. By making this model available on Hugging Face, a renowned open-source platform, efforts can be directed towards democratizing access and application of AI in climate and Earth science to drive new innovations.

Sriram Raghavan, Vice President of IBM Research AI, highlighted the essential role of open-source technologies in accelerating critical areas of discovery like climate change. Jeff Boudier, head of product and growth at Hugging Face, emphasized the importance of information sharing and collaboration in advancing science and making technology accessible to as many people as possible.

The collaboration aims to leverage the power of IBM’s foundation model and NASA’s repository of Earth-satellite data to implement faster and more impactful solutions for climate-related challenges. The model, trained on Harmonized Landsat Sentinel-2 satellite data (HLS) and fine-tuned for flood and burn scar mapping, has shown a 15 percent improvement over state-of-the-art techniques using half the labeled data. With additional fine-tuning, the model can be deployed for various tasks such as tracking deforestation, predicting crop yields, and monitoring greenhouse gases. IBM and NASA researchers are also working with Clark University to adapt the model for time-series segmentation and similarity research.

This collaboration aligns with NASA’s Open-Source Science Initiative and its commitment to building a more accessible and collaborative scientific community. NASA, along with the White House and other federal agencies, has declared 2023 as the Year of Open Science to celebrate the benefits of open sharing of data and knowledge.

More information about the collaboration can be found on the IBM Research Blog. IBM’s larger effort to create and train AI models for different tasks and apply information from one situation to another is evident in the availability of watsonx, an AI and data platform announced in June. A commercial version of the geospatial model will be accessible through the IBM Environmental Intelligence Suite later this year.

IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI solutions, offering consulting expertise to clients in over 175 countries. The company’s breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, and industry-specific cloud solutions deliver open and flexible options to clients, backed by IBM’s commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity, and service. Visit www.ibm.com for more information.