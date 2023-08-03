Effort to Expand Access to NASA Earth Science Data and Accelerate Climate Discoveries

IBM and open-source AI platform Hugging Face have announced that IBM’s watsonx.ai geospatial foundation model, built from NASA’s satellite data, will now be openly available on Hugging Face. This marks the largest geospatial foundation model on Hugging Face and the first-ever open-source AI foundation model created in collaboration with NASA.

Access to the latest data in climate science is crucial as environmental conditions change almost daily. However, scientists and researchers still face obstacles in analyzing large datasets. To address this, IBM set out to build an AI foundation model for geospatial data under a Space Act Agreement with NASA. By making this model available on Hugging Face, efforts can advance to democratize access and application of AI in climate and Earth science, leading to new innovations.

The model, trained jointly by IBM and NASA, uses Harmonized Landsat Sentinel-2 satellite data (HLS) over one year across the United States. It has shown a 15 percent improvement over state-of-the-art techniques with half the amount of labeled data. With further fine-tuning, the model can be applied to tasks like deforestation tracking, crop yield prediction, and greenhouse gas detection. IBM and NASA researchers are also collaborating with Clark University to adapt the model for time-series segmentation and similarity research.

The collaboration between IBM and NASA is part of both organizations’ commitment to open science and sharing knowledge. NASA aims to make the model available to the world to multiply its impact and enhance understanding of our planet. IBM plans to release a commercial version of the geospatial model through the IBM Environmental Intelligence Suite later this year.

This initiative aligns with NASA’s Open-Source Science Initiative and the White House’s declaration of 2023 as the Year of Open Science. It also supports IBM’s larger effort to create and train AI models for various tasks, leveraging the watsonx platform. By combining AI technology, NASA’s satellite data, and open-source collaboration, the goal is to drive faster and more impactful solutions for climate and Earth science research.