Effort Aims to Democratize Access to Geospatial Intelligence and Drive Climate-related Discoveries

IBM and open-source AI platform Hugging Face have announced that IBM’s watsonx.ai geospatial foundation model, built using NASA’s satellite data, will now be openly available on Hugging Face. This collaboration marks the creation of the largest geospatial foundation model on Hugging Face and the first-ever open-source AI foundation model developed in partnership with NASA.

Access to up-to-date data is a significant challenge in climate science, where environmental conditions change almost daily. Despite the increasing amount of data available, scientists and researchers still face obstacles in analyzing these vast datasets. In line with a Space Act Agreement with NASA, IBM started constructing an AI foundation model for geospatial data earlier this year. By making this model accessible via Hugging Face, a prominent open-source AI platform for transformer models, efforts are being made to democratize access to and application of AI in order to generate new innovations in climate and Earth science.

“The essential role of open-source technologies to accelerate critical areas of discovery such as climate change has never been clearer,” said Sriram Raghavan, Vice President, IBM Research AI. “By combining IBM’s foundation model efforts aimed at creating flexible, reusable AI systems with NASA’s repository of Earth-satellite data, and making it available on the leading open-source AI platform, Hugging Face, we can leverage the power of collaboration to implement faster and more impactful solutions that will improve our planet.”

Jeff Boudier, Head of Product and Growth at Hugging Face, emphasized the importance of open-source AI in the progress of the field, stating that information sharing and collaboration are fundamental to scientific advancement. Making models and datasets openly available ensures that AI technology benefits as many people as possible.

The geospatial foundation model developed by IBM and NASA was trained on Harmonized Landsat Sentinel-2 satellite data (HLS) over one year across the continental United States. It was then fine-tuned using labeled data for flood and burn scar mapping. This model has exhibited a 15 percent improvement over state-of-the-art techniques, using only half as much labeled data. With further fine-tuning, the base model can be applied to tasks such as tracking deforestation, predicting crop yields, and detecting and monitoring greenhouse gases. IBM and NASA researchers are also collaborating with Clark University to adapt the model for applications like time-series segmentation and similarity research.

This collaboration follows IBM’s previous announcement regarding their partnership with NASA to develop an AI model that accelerates the analysis of satellite images and enhances scientific discovery. It aligns with NASA’s Open-Source Science Initiative, with the aim of creating a more accessible, inclusive, and collaborative scientific community. NASA, along with the White House and other federal agencies, has designated 2023 as the Year of Open Science, celebrating the benefits and successes achieved through the open sharing of data, information, and knowledge.

The geospatial model leverages IBM’s foundation model technology and is part of their broader effort to create and train AI models for various tasks, transferring knowledge from one context to another. In June, IBM introduced watsonx, an AI and data platform that empowers enterprises to scale and accelerate the impact of advanced AI with trusted data. A commercial version of the geospatial model, integrated into IBM’s Environmental Intelligence Suite, will be available later this year.

Disclaimer: The information and views expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent the official position of IBM.