A New Geospatial Foundation AI Model to Improve Carbon Emission Tracking

IBM has developed a new geospatial foundation AI model in collaboration with NASA. This open-source model aims to enhance carbon emission tracking and monitor the impact of climate change. It is the first time NASA has partnered with a tech vendor to create such a model.

The geospatial foundation AI model was trained using satellite data from NASA’s Harmonized Landsat Sentinel-2 (HLS) satellites over the course of a year. IBM built this model on top of its enterprise technologies developed as part of the watsonx.ai platform. By leveraging this model, IBM aims to address the lack of labeled data in scientific and enterprise fields.

The model has been refined with labeled data for flood and burn scar mapping. With further fine-tuning, it can be used for tasks such as tracking deforestation, predicting crop yields, and monitoring greenhouse gases. IBM and NASA researchers, in collaboration with Clark University, are working to adapt the model for a wider range of applications.

A major challenge faced by companies and climate scientists is the lack of labeled data in an accessible format. AI can simplify this process by fine-tuning foundation models with specific use cases and deploying them with labeled data. IBM’s geospatial model will be published on the Hugging Face platform, allowing developers to freely share AI models. A commercial version will also be available on watsonx later this year for enterprise use.

Sriram Raghavan, Vice President of IBM Research AI, emphasizes the importance of open-source technologies in addressing critical areas like climate change. By combining IBM’s foundation model efforts with NASA’s repository of Earth-satellite data, collaboration can lead to impactful solutions for improving the planet.

One example of a fine-tuned model published by NASA and IBM focuses on burn scars across the US, which are the marks left by wildfires. IBM claims that this model requires 75% less labeled data than the current state-of-the-art model, thanks to the pre-trained foundation model. This will significantly improve tracking and predictions for wildfires, resulting in more efficient model performance.

Open-source AI and the release of models and datasets are vital for the progress and widespread adoption of AI technology. Jeff Boudier, Head of Product and Growth at Hugging Face, emphasizes the importance of information sharing and collaboration in advancing the field of AI.

NASA’s Chief Science Data Officer, Kevin Murphy, highlights the potential of foundation models in revolutionizing the analysis of observational data. By open-sourcing the model, NASA aims to expand its impact on climate change research.