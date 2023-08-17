New Program by IARPA to Detect Lethal Space Debris

The Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity (IARPA) has launched a program called Space Debris Identification and Tracking (SINTRA) to detect small but dangerous space junk. SINTRA will explore various state-of-the-art technologies, including novel sensors utilizing plasma physics and specialized artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms. The program aims to analyze existing data from radar and telescopes to locate and monitor space debris that is currently undetectable by available sensor systems.

SINTRA specifically focuses on tracking lethal but untrackable debris that measures between 1 millimeter and 10 centimeters in diameter. These debris pieces pose significant risks as they can cause mission-ending damage. Currently, less than 1% of such debris is tracked, despite there being over 100 million objects larger than 1 mm orbiting the Earth.

IARPA has selected four prime contractors for the program: SRI International, Advanced Space, BlueHalo, and West Virginia University Research Corporation. These contractors will lead multi-faceted teams of subcontractors in the research and development of technologies to detect, track, and characterize the space debris.

The program will span four years and consist of two phases. The initial phase, which lasts for two years, aims to establish a proof of concept by detecting, tracking, and characterizing debris using new techniques. The subsequent phase focuses on developing an automated detection system for long-term persistence.

The research program will involve regular stakeholder meetings, including representatives from the Space Force, NASA, and other relevant government agencies. The goal is to collaboratively develop an end-solution that these agencies can utilize operationally.

SINTRA is exploring a wide range of sensor technologies and tracking methodologies. These include detecting debris based on the creation of solitons as it orbits, electrostatic discharge, plasma density, and drag caused by the Earth’s atmosphere. The program also emphasizes the use of AI algorithms to analyze existing sensor data and identify traces of small debris.

By addressing the challenge of tracking lethal space debris, IARPA aims to enhance the safety of space missions and protect valuable assets such as satellites.