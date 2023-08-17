New Program by IARPA Aims to Detect Lethal Space Debris

The Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity (IARPA) is launching a new program called Space Debris Identification and Tracking (SINTRA) to detect small but potentially deadly space debris. SINTRA will focus on tracking space debris between 1 millimeter and 10 centimeters in diameter, which currently escapes the detection capabilities of existing sensor systems. These objects are often referred to as “lethal but untrackable” debris.

The program will explore various cutting-edge technologies, including novel types of sensors that utilize plasma physics and specialized artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms. These technologies will help analyze data from radar and telescopes to identify and monitor the small debris. The goal of SINTRA is to find and track the debris in low Earth orbit (LEO) and the geosynchronous (GEO) belt.

Currently, less than 1 percent of the debris that can cause mission-ending damage is being tracked. There are over 100 million objects larger than 1 mm orbiting the Earth. To address this issue, IARPA has selected four prime contractors: SRI International, Advanced Space, BlueHalo, and West Virginia University Research Corporation.

The program will have two phases over a span of four years. The first phase will focus on establishing a proof of concept to detect, track, and characterize the debris. The second phase will involve developing an automated method for detection. Quarterly stakeholder meetings will be held with potential transition partners, including the Space Force, NASA, and other Defense Department and Intelligence Community agencies.

SINTRA aims to use a wide range of sensor technologies and tracking methodologies. This includes detecting debris based on solitons, unique waves that can be created as the debris orbits. Additionally, the program will explore electrostatic discharge, plasma density, drag in the orbit caused by the Earth’s atmosphere, and other innovative approaches. Artificial intelligence algorithms will be employed to analyze existing sensor data and detect traces of small debris.

Overall, the SINTRA program aims to enhance the tracking and monitoring capabilities of space debris to help mitigate the risk it poses to space missions and satellites.