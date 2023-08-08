Was their Love Artificial All Along?

Mia Dio, a popular TikTok influencer with 5.2 million followers, captivated social media earlier this year when she claimed that her boyfriend, Billy, was acting suspiciously. Determined to uncover the truth, Dio employed the assistance of artificial intelligence (AI) technology to investigate her suspicions.

Using AI software, Dio was able to replicate Billy’s voice and engage in a phone call with one of his friends. In the recorded conversation, Billy’s friend seemingly confirmed Dio’s worst fear – that Billy had cheated on her the previous night.

The video documenting Dio’s AI-assisted investigation quickly went viral, accumulating 2.7 million views and sparking discussions of this innovative tactic to catch cheaters. However, Dio later revealed that the video was an elaborate prank; both her boyfriend and friend were in on it. Despite the prank, the method impressed many viewers.

In an interview with NeedToKnow.co.uk, Dio explained that the aim of the prank was to explore the boundaries of new technology and its impact on cheating and relationships. She highlighted the ease with which people can cheat in the digital age due to technological access, but also highlighted the increased risk of getting caught.

Dio utilized a company called ElevenLabs to clone Billy’s voice, and the cost for this experiment was a mere $4. While Dio and her boyfriend are still together, she mentioned that such a hack could have saved her a lot of time in dealing with a past unfaithful partner. Additionally, she disclosed that other individuals have reached out to her with similar concerns since the video’s release.

The TikTok prank video raised questions about the role of AI and technology in interpersonal relationships, emphasizing the potential consequences and benefits of its use.