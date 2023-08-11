The Impact of AI on Businesses: Insights from a Company’s Digital Transformation

About 15 years ago, my company faced a flatlining revenue in the language-services industry. We realized that the problem lay in not providing our big tech clients with machine-based language models that could train artificial intelligence for improved translation outcomes. Adapting to the changing landscape was our only choice to avoid losing business.

Incorporating AI into our company, however, was met with resistance from employees at all levels. The idea of machines replacing human workers and changing the nature of their jobs was a significant challenge. But with the rise of generative AI tools like ChatGPT, businesses across industries are being forced to change. According to a report by the World Economic Forum, more than 75% of companies are planning to adopt AI technology in the next five years.

To navigate the era of AI in the workplace, here are three key insights from our company’s digital transformation:

1. Reskilling is essential: Many employees resisted the changes because they were uncertain about the skills required in an AI-driven company. To address this, we brought in senior leaders to help reskill our workforce. Not only did this allow us to retain top employees who had valuable institutional knowledge, but it also made them more employable as they acquired new technical skills.

2. Collaboration for cross-learning: Reskilling often involved merging different divisions of our company to facilitate cross-learning. For example, tech-savvy teams collaborated with customer experience divisions to develop innovative solutions for clients. This not only utilized the skills of our team members but also helped them grow in their individual careers.

3. The limitations of AI: While AI can inform decision-making and increase efficiency, it cannot replace the emotional intelligence and critical-thinking skills of humans. In fields like healthcare, where compassion and empathy play a vital role, human interpreters are essential. AI bases its decision-making on programmed data, which can carry biases. Human critical thinking skills are necessary to audit and regulate machine output.

Furthermore, responsible implementation of AI is crucial. Laws and regulations need to catch up with the digital age, as the volume of cybersecurity issues continues to grow. Business leaders must prioritize the privacy of stakeholders and ensure compliance with regulations.

In conclusion, the impact of AI is undeniable, and businesses need to adapt to stay relevant. Reskilling employees, fostering collaboration, and recognizing the limitations of AI are key steps in successfully navigating the era of AI in the workplace.