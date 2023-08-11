Insights from the Digital Transformation of a Language-Services Company

Around 15 years ago, a language-services company faced a revenue plateau. Their main services were human translation, but they were losing business from big tech clients who needed machine-based language models to train artificial intelligence. The company had to make a choice: adapt or lose more business. However, implementing AI into their workflow was met with resistance from employees. Despite the challenges, the company recognized that AI was critical for their success.

In today’s era of AI, businesses across industries are being compelled to change. A report from the World Economic Forum reveals that over 75% of companies plan to adopt AI technology within the next five years. AI is projected to contribute 14.5% to the US GDP by 2030.

Here are three insights from the digital transformation of the aforementioned language-services company:

1. Reskilling is crucial for upskilling the workforce: The resistance to change often stems from employees not knowing what skills will be required in the AI era. To address this, the company brought in digital transformation experts to assist with reskilling. Offering employees the opportunity to reskill not only helped retain valuable team members, but it also made them more employable by acquiring new technical skills.

2. Critical thinking cannot be replaced by robots: While AI can assist decision-making and increase efficiency, it cannot replace human emotional intelligence and critical-thinking skills. For example, in healthcare settings, AI may lack the compassion and empathy that a human interpreter can provide to vulnerable patients. Additionally, AI decision-making is based on pre-programmed data, which may contain biases. Human critical thinking is necessary to audit and regulate machine output.

3. Great tools require great responsibility: As AI becomes more prominent, regulations need to catch up to protect against cybersecurity issues. Business leaders must not violate the privacy of stakeholders when incorporating AI. It is important to ensure laws and regulations align with the digital age to safeguard private data and secure systems from AI-enabled fraud.

Incorporating AI into an organization can be complex, but learning from the experiences of companies that have successfully transformed can provide valuable insights. Reskilling the workforce, recognizing the irreplaceable value of human critical thinking, and operating responsibly with AI technology are key factors in embracing the digital transformation era.