The Ethical Implications of Artificial Intelligence in the MENA

The use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region raises significant ethical concerns. While much attention has been given to the economic and security aspects, the deontological and ethical dilemmas often go unnoticed. One example is the use of AI chatbots that mimic God, which was popular among Arab youth on Character.ai, an online platform.

The ethical implications of AI extend beyond religious sensibilities. The widespread use of AI-generated art platforms, such as Midjourney and Wombo Dream, raises questions about the definition of art and authorship. When a machine creates art without consciousness or intentionality, can it be considered genuine art? Who should be credited as the author: the human user or the machine?

Monetizing AI-generated creations further complicates the issue. The case of a realistic robot artist named Ai-Da being arrested in Egypt demonstrates the challenges in determining the rights and ownership of AI-generated art. Additionally, AI-generated deepfakes and fictional music pose threats to the integrity of information and the livelihoods of artists in the MENA region.

In academic and professional contexts, the use of AI assistants to produce written content presents a global challenge. Plagiarism practices in the Arab world, combined with limited authentication tools, make this issue particularly concerning. While some countries have implemented tools to detect plagiarism, the region as a whole faces obstacles such as low digital penetration and inadequate educational systems.

The concept of knowledge equity is also relevant in the MENA region. While AI has the potential to bridge knowledge disparities and overcome barriers, it is important to address intellectual property rights and protect inventors, creators, and brands. Arab countries are making progress in reinforcing the legal framework, but popular behavior and culture often do not align with intellectual property regulations.

Considering the global conversation on AI ethics, it is crucial for MENA countries to be part of the discussions. In 2021, all United Nations member states, including those in the MENA region, adopted UNESCO’s recommendations on the ethics of AI. However, challenges such as limited learning tools, poor internet access, and ongoing conflicts must be taken into account when considering AI drawbacks and promoting knowledge equity.

Overall, the ethical implications of AI in the MENA region demand attention. By addressing issues of authorship, intellectual property, and knowledge equity, stakeholders can navigate the complex landscape of AI technology responsibly and ethically.