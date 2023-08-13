AI Chatbots Make Their Way into Web Browsers

AI chatbots have recently become ubiquitous and are now making their way into web browsers. While the web itself has evolved drastically over the years, browsers have remained relatively the same. We navigate and consume a large amount of content and correspondence without much assistance from browsers. However, with the rise of AI-powered chatbots like ChatGPT, browser makers are starting to explore how AI can enhance the browsing experience.

Microsoft, which supports the creators of ChatGPT, introduced the Bing AI chatbot to its Edge browser earlier this year. Other browser makers, including Opera and SigmaOS, quickly followed suit. Even Samsung plans to integrate ChatGPT into its internet browser on Galaxy devices. The question is, do we really need AI in our browsers?

Each browser’s AI assistant functions similarly, residing in a sidebar and allowing users to chat with a ChatGPT-powered bot for information retrieval. Users can ask questions, generate text, and even summarize articles. The bot can also read the contents of a web page for further insights or context.

Microsoft Edge offers a more elaborate layout with dedicated sections for chat, composing text, and insights. Users can ask the chatbot to summarize a web page or explore related information. The composing section allows auto-generation of text for various purposes, with options to set the tone, format, and length. The insights section provides a summary, highlights, trust rating, related searches, and product listings.

Opera’s Aria browser chatbot offers a Spotlight-search bar for quick queries or hovering options when selected texts, such as “Explain briefly,” “Explore topic,” and “Translate.” While Opera’s approach saves time and feels natural during research, it still opens a sidebar that may require shifting focus.

At present, these AI sidebars are limited and passive, doing little more than acting as a ChatGPT wrapper. They do not perform browser actions or provide proactive suggestions. Privacy is also a concern, as conversations may be stored and data anonymously stored on servers.

Although AI features in browsers show promise, there is still room for improvement. Browsers have always been windows to the web, and with AI, companies aim to enhance the browsing experience by providing more personalized and insightful assistance.