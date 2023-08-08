Artificial Intelligence Takes Over Note-Taking Duties for Doctors

During doctor’s appointments, physicians often spend a significant amount of time typing notes into a computer while conversing with patients. However, the use of artificial intelligence (A.I.) technology in healthcare has led to A.I.-powered visits that can save time and help combat physician burnout.

Dr. Julie O’Connor, a physician solutions consultant at Microsoft’s Nuance division, believes that approximately 40% to 60% of clinicians experience burnout. Furthermore, there is an anticipated shortage of 90,000 physicians in the U.S. by 2025. To address this issue, Nuance has developed DAX Express, a generative A.I.-powered clinical documentation app that instantly creates doctor’s notes.

To demonstrate the effectiveness of the technology, Dr. O’Connor simulated a doctor’s appointment with the author, focusing on their real issue with plantar fasciitis. Using DAX Express, she recorded the interaction and, within one minute of stopping the recording, the app generated a complete medical documentation that could be added to the patient’s medical record.

Unlike a simple transcription, DAX Express prioritizes relevant medical issues and excludes unnecessary chatter. Although it missed one of Dr. O’Connor’s recommendations – that the author should get an X-ray – it was easily added back in. From the patient’s perspective, the experience of speaking to a doctor who was not constantly typing into a computer was refreshing. The resulting record accurately captured the author’s concerns.

Overall, the use of A.I. to automate note-taking could provide a positive experience for patients, in addition to relieving doctors and their staff of administrative work.