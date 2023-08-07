CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Artificial Intelligence Can Improve Doctor’s Appointments

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 7, 2023
During doctor’s appointments, physicians often find themselves multitasking, typing notes into a computer while speaking with patients. However, there is potential for artificial intelligence (A.I.) to handle this task and streamline the process.

Doctors and medical professionals who have incorporated A.I. technology have discovered that it can save time and alleviate burnout. Dr. Julie O’Connor, a physician solutions consultant at Microsoft’s Nuance division, highlights the importance of combating administrative burdens, especially with the projected shortage of physicians in the United States by 2025.

Nuance has developed DAX Express, an A.I.-powered clinical documentation app that can instantly create comprehensive doctor’s notes. In a simulated doctor’s appointment, Dr. O’Connor used DAX Express to record the interaction. Within a minute of stopping the recording, the app generated a full medical record, focusing on relevant medical issues and excluding unnecessary conversation. While it missed one recommendation—getting an X-ray—it was easily added back in.

From a patient’s perspective, this technology is refreshing as it allows for an uninterrupted conversation with the doctor. Additionally, it creates accurate records of the discussion. This positive experience also has the potential to alleviate some of the administrative tasks faced by doctors and their staff.

Artificial intelligence has the ability to revolutionize the healthcare industry by reducing the burden on physicians. With the help of technology like DAX Express, doctor’s appointments can become more efficient, allowing healthcare professionals to focus on providing quality care to patients.

