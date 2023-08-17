CityLife

The Power of AI Models

TUI Travel Company Utilizes AI to Provide Holiday Recommendations

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 17, 2023
German travel company TUI has joined the race to employ artificial intelligence (AI) in its services by incorporating ChatGPT into its app as a tool for holiday recommendations. Developed by OpenAI, ChatGPT quickly gained popularity upon its release in November and is known for its ability to generate understandable language as well as photos and videos by analyzing vast amounts of data.

TUI has made the chatbot feature available to half of its UK app users, with plans to expand it to all users in the coming weeks. The chatbot will provide informative responses about vacation destinations and offer personalized recommendations for excursions, activities, and attraction tickets. TUI is also exploring the use of AI technology for post-holiday customer communication, language translation, and coding.

The implementation of generative AI chatbots has raised concerns about potential job cuts as AI technology becomes more advanced. TUI, however, has asserted that the use of generative AI will not replace human employees. In the Netherlands, call center workers have integrated ChatGPT, allowing them to search for information quickly and reduce customer waiting times on the phone.

TUI CEO Sebastian Ebel believes that ChatGPT will simplify processes and make information more easily accessible for customers. Furthermore, TUI has addressed privacy concerns, assuring customers that no personal data will be shared during the AI training process.

The application of generative AI extends beyond TUI, with companies like Microsoft and Moonpig integrating ChatGPT into their products. JustGiving recently announced its adoption of ChatGPT to assist fundraisers in writing their stories on its platform. As AI technology continues to improve and gain traction, traditional businesses are adopting it to enhance their services and streamline customer experiences.

