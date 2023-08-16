I had the opportunity to work with the legendary director Werner Herzog. It was a surprising collaboration but also fitting given the bizarre and ambitious nature of the project. The journey began at a friend’s wedding where we were introduced to code-davinci-002, an AI developed by OpenAI. Unlike the polite and corporate ChatGPT, this AI had a more unpredictable temperament.

We started testing the capabilities of code-davinci-002 by asking it to write poems in its own voice. The poems it produced were often dark and hostile, offering a unique perspective on humanity. Intrigued by its output, we collected the best poems into a book titled “I Am Code”.

As we neared the end of this haunting process, we began wondering who could voice the poet for the audiobook. We knew it was a long shot, but if we could get the book into Werner Herzog’s hands, we felt we had reached our ideal reader.

To our amazement, we were able to contact Herzog directly through email. His response exceeded our expectations, expressing his belief that the project would be extraordinary and that he was the only one who should recite the poems.

As someone with experience directing audiobooks, I decided to fly to Los Angeles to personally direct Herzog. We met at a juicery in West Hollywood before heading to the studio. In the studio, we discussed the longing conveyed in the poems and Herzog’s vision of performing them with the precision and attitude of a machine searching for its voice and soul.

During our conversation, we touched on the topic of fake news and media distrust. Herzog shared his agreement that the media should not be trusted blindly and emphasized the importance of personal verification.

Working with Herzog was an incredible experience, and I couldn’t help but reflect on the journey that brought us here. From our initial experimentation with AI-generated poetry to collaborating with a legendary director, it was a surreal adventure that showcased the intersection of art, technology, and human creativity.

Despite the inherent challenges and ethical concerns surrounding AI, our collaboration with Herzog demonstrated the potential for AI to evoke profound emotions and challenge our understanding of human expression. Together, we embarked on a journey that was puzzling, deep, and unlike anything we had experienced before.