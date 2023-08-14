Humane’s Ai Pin to be Revealed on October 14th Alongside Solar Eclipse

Humane, a startup founded by ex-Apple employees, is set to share more details about its mysterious AI-powered wearable device, known as the “Humane Ai Pin,” on October 14th, which coincides with a solar eclipse. Co-founder Imran Chaudhri made this announcement in a video shared on the company’s Discord platform.

The Humane Ai Pin is being promoted as a potential replacement for smartphones. In a captivating demonstration at a TED conference, Chaudhri showcased the device, which is attached to his jacket at chest height, performing various tasks. These include answering a phone call without any button presses, speaking a translated sentence in French using an AI-generated voice, and navigating through emails and messages.

However, many details about the Ai Pin remain unknown. The source of the device’s data and how it operates independently from a smartphone are still unclear. Humane plans to address these questions and provide more information on October 14th during the solar eclipse.

Chaudhri expressed enthusiasm for this upcoming event, stating that the eclipse holds spiritual significance as a symbol of new beginnings. The team at Humane looks forward to witnessing people using their product in everyday life.

To hear Chaudhri and Bongiorno’s comments directly, the video from the Humane Discord can be found below.