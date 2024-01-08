Improved Personalized Mobile Apps for Weight Loss

Traditional in-person weight-management programs have been more effective in helping individuals lose weight compared to smartphone apps. However, a team of nutrition researchers at the Gillings School of Global Public Health in Carolina is working on enhancing mobile apps by making them more personalized, similar to advice from a weight-loss coach.

The team, led by assistant professor Brooke Nezami, is focusing on improving the goals and feedback provided by weight-loss apps. They have found that apps need to include three key functions to be effective: personalized goals, personalized feedback, and consistent tracking of eating, physical activity, and weight.

Using pre-written automated messages based on scientific evidence, the researchers aim to provide tailored strategies to users to encourage positive behavior changes. The team is also creating algorithms that enable apps to react quickly to user-provided data and provide personalized summaries and feedback, similar to what a weight-loss coach would offer.

The researchers are currently working on two ongoing projects, Nudge and AGILE, which are funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and aim to help young adults adopt healthier eating and activity habits. These programs use a smartphone app, digital health tools, and personalized messaging.

In the future, the team plans to utilize generative artificial intelligence to further enhance the personalized messages for participants. By continually improving mobile apps, the researchers hope to reach more people who can benefit from weight-loss programs, including those who need them most.

