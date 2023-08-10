Protecting Business Operations with Human-Plus-AI Cybersecurity Solutions

In the past, business transactions were straightforward, with face-to-face interactions and physical verification. However, with the advent of the internet and remote work, transactions have become more complex. Now, customers can reach out to businesses across the globe for support, and technology layers have increased significantly.

As a result, authentication and verification have become more challenging, leading to a larger attack surface for cybersecurity threats. Data breaches have become a major concern, with the average cost of a breach being $4.35 million globally and $9.44 million in the US. In 2022 alone, there were over 1,800 reported data compromises in the US.

To combat these threats, cybersecurity measures have evolved to incorporate advanced digital solutions. These solutions integrate emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) into human-centric workflows. By doing so, they not only mitigate a wide range of threats but also protect sensitive business data.

Intelligent digital solutions offer the dual benefit of enhancing cybersecurity measures and simplifying business operations. They provide a seamless integration of AI and human expertise, allowing for efficient authentication and verification processes. These solutions can detect and deter cyber threats in real-time, ensuring the security of business operations.

With the constant advancement of technology, it is crucial for businesses to stay updated on the latest cybersecurity solutions. By implementing human-plus-AI cybersecurity measures, companies can protect themselves from potential threats while streamlining their operations.

Note: This article was produced by Insights, the custom content arm of MIT Technology Review, and not by MIT Technology Review’s editorial staff.