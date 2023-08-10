Human-Plus-AI Solutions: Mitigating Security Threats in the Modern Business Landscape

Fifty years ago, business transactions were simple and straightforward. Customers made purchases in physical stores, partners met face-to-face, and faulty machines were taken to nearby repair shops. The close proximity of all parties involved allowed for easy verification of authority and authenticity.

However, with the advent of the internet and the recent rise of remote work, business interactions have become much more complex. Today, a customer in one part of the world can call a business in another part for support, and the technician providing assistance might be located thousands of miles away. These interactions now involve multiple technology layers and greater distances.

As a result, authentication and verification have become increasingly challenging. The expanded attack surface has made companies vulnerable to cybersecurity threats. Globally, the average cost of a data breach is $4.35 million, while in the U.S., it is around $9.44 million. Data breaches have become all too common, with over 1,800 reported compromises in the U.S. in 2022.

Fortunately, cybersecurity measures have also evolved to address these challenges. Digital solutions that combine AI with human-centric workflows are now available to help organizations mitigate various threats. These intelligent solutions not only protect sensitive business data but also simplify and streamline operations.

By integrating AI technology into business processes, companies can enhance their security protocols. AI-powered solutions can identify and respond to potential threats in real-time, providing proactive defense against cyberattacks. Additionally, AI can automate routine tasks, freeing up human employees to focus on more complex responsibilities.

As the business landscape continues to evolve, it is crucial for companies to adapt and embrace new technologies to safeguard their operations and protect their data. The integration of human-plus-AI solutions offers a promising path forward in the fight against cybersecurity threats.