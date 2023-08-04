Embracing Change in Education: Exploring the Potential of AI

With the constant evolution of societal norms, technological advances, and pedagogical practices, change has become a key factor in education. Particularly, the emergence of generative artificial intelligence (AI) in the field of education has presented faculty and leaders with a crucial decision. Should they stick to traditional methods or embrace the potential, albeit intimidating, benefits of AI?

As the dean of the College of University Libraries and Learning Services at the University of New Mexico, I lead a team responsible for curating collections, providing instructional services, and supporting research activities. Given our budget and staffing constraints, I chose to experiment with AI tools to enhance staff literacy in AI and improve their workflows. Despite initial resistance from some staff members who viewed AI as a disruptive force or a risky experiment, I remained committed to exploring this new frontier.

Resistance to change, especially technological change, is deeply ingrained in human psychology. The education workforce, in particular, is inclined towards safety and predictability due to the interpersonal connections and emotional intelligence required in teaching. The use of generative AI, which can create original content based on training data, intensifies resistance due to fears of obsolescence, data misuse, and the complexity of new technologies.

The concept of generative AI transforming education can evoke strong emotions among educators and the general public. The fear of teachers being replaced and the loss of human connection in education creates anxiety and fear. However, it is important to recognize that resistance to change is a natural response and not indicative of weakness.

To facilitate the integration of generative AI tools into our practice, I addressed these fears empathetically and patiently. As a dean, I initiated the use of AI-generated content in my communications to demonstrate its potential. This sparked conversation and set the stage for further exploration. To further allay fears and skepticism, I launched an experimental pilot program where staff members engage with generative AI in their daily work. The goal is to assess its impact and disseminate findings within our college community and the broader academic field.

In navigating the AI frontier, leadership is crucial. By leading by example, addressing fears, and providing opportunities for experimentation, we can embrace the potential of AI in education. Through careful evaluation and implementation, AI has the potential to enhance learning outcomes and streamline administrative processes, even with limited resources.