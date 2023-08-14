Latest 2023 Gartner Report Hype Cycle™ for Life Science Commercial Operation

Huma.AI has been recognized by Gartner for its generative AI in Life Science Commercial Operations in the latest 2023 Hype Cycle report. This recognition highlights Huma.AI’s progress and potential for exponential growth in empowering Life Science organizations for multiple use cases.

Generative AI in Life Sciences is considered transformative, with a current market penetration of 1% – 5% of the target audience. It is predicted to reach technology maturation within 2-5 years.

Life Science organizations are actively experimenting with generative AI to enhance various aspects of their operations, such as identifying new drug targets, improving clinical site selection, monitoring drug reactions, and accelerating marketing content development. This technology is also being explored for publication summarization in medical affairs and generating market performance insights for sales and marketing business users.

According to Gartner, technologies and approaches that utilize advanced analytics and AI strategies for commercialization will significantly impact Life Science Organizations. These technologies enable organizations to achieve operational efficiency and effectiveness improvements. Huma.AI’s unique GenAI platform, combined with its ability to scale across numerous data sources, including CRMs, is just the beginning of what can be accomplished.

Huma.AI aims to empower Life Science Commercial teams with a state-of-the-art AI environment that drives meaningful transformation. The company is committed to accelerating the development of life-saving medicine and products.

Gartner Hype Cycles provide a visualization of the maturity and adoption of technologies and applications, offering insight into how they can solve real business problems and exploit new opportunities. It helps businesses manage the deployment of technology within their specific goals.

Huma.AI, co-founded by Lana Feng Ph.D. and Greg Kostello, is a pioneer in generative AI for life sciences. The company’s GenAI platform generates intelligence from various internal and external sources while prioritizing privacy and security for clients’ data.

Huma.AI works with pharmaceutical and medical device companies across multiple use cases, including medical affairs, commercial operation, clinical development, RWD, and post-market surveillance.