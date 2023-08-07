How Dell HPC Storage Meets Design Needs

High performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI) are becoming increasingly prevalent in various industries, reshaping the future. HPC and AI workloads are utilized by organizations in academia, scientific research, telecommunications, healthcare, manufacturing, financial services, electronic design automation (EDA), media and entertainment, retail, government, and oil and gas.

These workloads generate vast amounts of data that need to be computed and stored. Data storage is a critical component of HPC and AI systems. The growing number of new workloads utilizing HPC/AI systems puts significant pressure on data storage for scalable and easily manageable solutions.

Organizations often face challenges with outdated HPC system designs that hinder the configuration and management of HPC storage. They require a way to make informed decisions regarding memory types, locations, and configurations when planning upgrades for their HPC systems. It is essential to find the right combination of storage types that can balance capacity, performance, and cost requirements.

HPC storage needs vary depending on workload type, data volume, and data processing complexity. HPC systems can be deployed on-premises, in the cloud, or in hybrid mode. It is crucial for data storage resources to seamlessly scale across all locations and present data as if it were sourced locally.

Dell offers validated storage solutions that meet HPC storage needs. The Dell Validated Designs for HPC Storage combine hardware, software, and support from Dell Technologies. These solutions employ the Dell PowerScale platform for system design. Dell’s validated storage solution offers simplicity, reliability, and efficiency for monitoring, managing, configuring, and deploying HPC storage.

Dell PowerScale storage solutions incorporate the latest server technology, NAS resources, the OneFS operating system, and management software to create a cutting-edge storage solution. Additional software add-ons, such as pixstor™ and BeeGFS® filesystem, can enhance PowerScale solutions.

Pixstor™, developed by Kalray, enables scalable multitiered storage for workloads requiring unstructured data growth. BeeGFS, developed by ThinkparQ, is an open-source, parallel cluster file system designed to manage scalable on-premises or cloud-based resources for I/O intensive data storage.

By leveraging the Dell Validated Designs for HPC Storage, organizations can upgrade outdated storage systems, simplify monitoring and management, and reduce the costs associated with planning, testing, and integrating HPC system storage upgrades. Dell’s HPC storage solution facilitates shorter deployment timelines and ensures high throughput, scalability, and ease of maintenance for HPC storage needs.