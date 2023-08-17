Hozier Considering Strike Over Threat of Artificial Intelligence to Music Industry

Irish musician Hozier has expressed his willingness to join a strike over the threat that artificial intelligence (AI) poses to the music industry. Currently, Hollywood actors and writers are on strike due to disputes over contracts and protection against the use of AI. Hozier shared his concerns during an interview with the BBC’s Newsnight, questioning whether AI can be considered art. While actors and writers have protested against the use of AI in creating “digital replicas” of themselves, musicians have yet to follow suit. The technology has the potential to generate songs or mimic the styles of well-known artists. In the past, a song combining the voices of Drake and The Weeknd through AI was removed from streaming platforms due to copyright infringement. When asked about the possibility of going on strike due to the threat of AI, Hozier, whose real name is Andrew John Hozier-Byrne, stated that he would join in solidarity if such action were taken.

Furthermore, discussions have emerged about Google and Universal Music negotiating licenses to use artists’ melodies and voices for songs generated by AI. During the interview, Hozier also touched on the legacy of Irish singer-songwriter Sinéad O’Connor, who famously ripped up a picture of the Pope on US TV in 1992 to protest against child sexual abuse within the Catholic Church. Hozier acknowledges that O’Connor paved the way for artists like himself to address controversial topics, such as criticizing the church’s teachings on sexual orientation in his debut single, “Take Me to Church.” The artist believes that societal sensibilities have evolved since then, with more acceptance and understanding of such expressions of dissent.

Hozier also discussed the challenges of performing in countries that suppress minorities, such as Russia and Saudi Arabia. He considers this issue to be complex, highlighting that repression of minorities exists in many parts of the world, including the United Kingdom and the United States. He mentioned turning down an invitation to perform at an event sponsored by the Russian state, demonstrating his stance against endorsing repressive regimes.

Hozier’s interview with Newsnight precedes the release of his new album, “Unreal Unearth,” which draws inspiration from Dante’s Inferno and his personal experiences during the pandemic. The album is set to be released on August 18th.