Zillow Uses AI and Machine Learning to Enhance Real Estate Experience

Zillow, a prominent real estate company, is leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to improve its services. David Beitel, the company’s Chief Technology Officer, believes that AI can play a significant role in helping people find their dream homes. Zillow has a long history of incorporating AI into its operations, with the introduction of the “Zestimate” algorithm in 2006. This algorithm, which uses statistical and machine learning models, estimates the value of homes with a mere 2.4% median error rate for on-market properties and 7.49% for off-market ones.

Beitel is particularly excited about the potential of generative AI advancements, considering the vast amount of data that Zillow manages. It has the potential to revolutionize the way the company’s developers write code. CEO Rich Barton also recognizes the fundamental role that AI will play in accelerating Zillow’s business.

Zillow is exploring the use of AI to facilitate more natural conversations with customers, allowing for a personalized and engaging dialogue. Additionally, the company is looking to leverage generative AI to optimize marketing efforts, automating research, planning, and content production for campaigns. It recently launched Showcase 3D tours, a product that utilizes AI to create immersive property listings.

Zillow is also using AI to assist its engineering team. It has developed an AI-powered coding assistant tool, which has received positive feedback from engineers, who find its suggestions helpful in writing code.

Although automation and AI can enhance the home-buying process, Beitel emphasizes the importance of human involvement, stating that Zillow does not intend to replace real estate agents. The majority of Zillow’s revenue comes from Premier Agent, its advertising service for real estate professionals. However, Zillow aims to provide AI tools to agents to improve their interactions with users, streamlining repetitive tasks and enabling them to focus on their areas of expertise.

Zillow’s past experiences with AI have not always yielded the intended results. Its “iBuying” program, Zillow Offers, which aimed to streamline the home-selling process, faced challenges due to unforeseen fluctuations in home prices. As a result, Zillow discontinued the program in 2021. However, the company continues to offer iBuying through a partnership with Opendoor and is now focused on developing a comprehensive housing “super app” that caters to various real estate needs.

Beitel acknowledges the risks inherent in the tech industry but remains optimistic about Zillow’s future. He believes that innovation and customer-centricity are the keys to success, stating that the company will persevere through challenges and continue to build what it deems best for its customers.