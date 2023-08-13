AI Can Listen to Keystrokes and Guess Your Passwords, Study Finds

According to a recent study conducted by researchers at Cornell University, artificial intelligence (AI) is capable of listening to the keystrokes made on a computer and accurately guessing the passwords entered with up to 95% accuracy. The researchers trained an AI model to analyze the intensity, waveform, and time of each keystroke, allowing it to replicate the keystrokes on a MacBook Pro with high accuracy. The study also found that the AI model was successful in reproducing keystrokes from video calls conducted on platforms like Zoom and Skype, further highlighting the potential security risks.

This newfound capability of AI to eavesdrop on users’ keyboards raises concerns about the theft of sensitive information, such as passwords. Even if individuals are not sharing their screens or keyboards during video calls, AI can still potentially steal passwords by simply listening to keystrokes. This poses a serious threat to online security, as hackers can exploit this vulnerability to gain unauthorized access to personal accounts and compromise sensitive data.

To protect oneself from AI replicating keystrokes and guessing passwords, it is recommended to use strong and unique passwords for all online accounts. Employing a password manager can be particularly useful, as it centralizes and automates the login process, reducing the risk of AI detecting or predicting keystrokes. Additionally, enabling two-factor authentication (2FA) adds an extra layer of security. With 2FA, even if an AI model successfully guesses a keystroke, it will not be able to access an account without the additional authentication step.

Having robust antivirus software installed on devices is also crucial in preventing hackers and AI models from infiltrating systems. Antivirus software helps identify and block potential malicious links that may lead to the installation of malware capable of recording keystrokes.

In conclusion, while the idea of AI listening to keystrokes and guessing passwords may be disconcerting, individuals can take steps to protect themselves. By using strong passwords, enabling 2FA, and having antivirus software installed, users can minimize the risk of their sensitive information being compromised. Remaining vigilant and regularly monitoring accounts for any suspicious activity is also essential in maintaining online security.