A.I. and the Future of Higher Education

This article explores the impact of generative A.I. technology, specifically ChatGPT, on higher education. Educators are grappling with the use of large language models (LLMs) to write papers, raising questions about the future of education. The article highlights experts’ perspectives on the promises and perils of A.I. in higher education.

Despite reservations, it is clear that A.I. is here to stay in the classroom. Inara Scott, an environmental law professor at Oregon State University, emphasizes the need for educators to embrace this technology and teach students how to use it appropriately. A.I. detection tools and proctoring systems, once seen as safeguards, have proven ineffective and potentially dangerous.

However, A.I. also offers opportunities for personalized education. John Katzman, founder of The Princeton Review and ed-tech company Noodle, envisions a future where A.I. is integrated into the learning process. Personalized textbooks and chatbots can help tailor content to individual students’ needs. This approach helps educators engage with students on an individual level and provide a unique learning experience.

Katzman suggests that instead of banning A.I., professors should incorporate it early on in the writing process. Students can use chatbots to generate first drafts, which they then revise and fact-check. The grading process takes into account the dialogue between the student and the bot, as well as the improvement made in the final product. This approach aims to teach students not only good writing skills but also how to navigate the A.I. world.

Another approach is to leverage A.I. to increase efficiency. Assignments can be structured to demand more productivity from students with the assistance of A.I. Students can be challenged to produce longer and higher-quality essays within a given timeframe. This approach encourages critical thinking while making use of the benefits of automation.

In conclusion, A.I. is transforming higher education, and educators need to adapt to this new reality. Embracing technology and finding ways to incorporate it into the learning process can enhance personalized education and improve efficiency. It is crucial for educators to strike a balance between automation and critical thinking to prepare students for the future.

Sources:

– “A.I. may forever change higher education” – Observer